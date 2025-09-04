Ernest Garcia III Sells 10,000 Shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.23, for a total transaction of $3,702,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,440 shares in the company, valued at $180,094,681.20. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $362.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $124.39 and a 1 year high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush raised Carvana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.47.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,764,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,035,000 after buying an additional 229,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carvana by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,710,000 after buying an additional 361,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,301,000 after buying an additional 221,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Carvana by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,168,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,932,000 after buying an additional 129,246 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

