Ernest Garcia III Sells 10,000 Shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.23, for a total transaction of $3,702,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,440 shares in the company, valued at $180,094,681.20. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Carvana Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $362.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $124.39 and a 1 year high of $413.33.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Carvana
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,764,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,035,000 after buying an additional 229,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carvana by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,710,000 after buying an additional 361,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,301,000 after buying an additional 221,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Carvana by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,168,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,932,000 after buying an additional 129,246 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
