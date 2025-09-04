Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 91.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,163 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 56.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 34.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.44.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE ESS opened at $261.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.83. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.85 and a 52-week high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

