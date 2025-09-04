Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.75 and traded as high as C$12.35. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$12.35, with a volume of 2,112 shares changing hands.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 7.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.16. The stock has a market cap of C$343.73 million, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.71, for a total value of C$117,096.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,246 shares of company stock valued at $137,297. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is primarily engaged in research and development activities. The company is developing Sodium Thiosulfate (STS), a chemo-protectant against hearing loss associated with platinum-based chemotherapy. Its lead product candidate is PEDMARK which is sodium thiosulfate in a novel formulation for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss, or ototoxicity in children.

