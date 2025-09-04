First Financial Bankshares, Inc. $FFIN Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,995 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 337,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after acquiring an additional 35,881 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $835,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 89.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group raised their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 5,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $180,100.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 108,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,662.16. This represents a 4.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 31.01%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.19%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

