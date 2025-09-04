First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.6250.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AG shares. National Bank Financial raised First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

NYSE:AG opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -946.65 and a beta of 0.78. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.27.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,596,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,647,000 after buying an additional 7,816,177 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $47,656,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $46,070,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 74.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,666,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,880,000 after buying an additional 5,821,751 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 603.8% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,612,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,856,000 after buying an additional 3,957,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

