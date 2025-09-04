First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and traded as high as $43.76. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $43.51, with a volume of 13,993 shares changing hands.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.6%
The company has a market capitalization of $278.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5218 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Back-to-School Shopping Hits $40B: 3 Retail Stocks to Watch Now
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Alphabet Stock Surges After Dodging Harsh Antitrust Remedies
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why Qualcomm Is Outperforming NVIDIA After Months of Lagging
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.