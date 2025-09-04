First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and traded as high as $43.76. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $43.51, with a volume of 13,993 shares changing hands.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $278.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5218 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

