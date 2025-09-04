Fitness Stocks To Watch Today – September 2nd

Apple, lululemon athletica, and PDD are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of companies whose core businesses center on physical exercise and wellness, including gym operators, fitness equipment manufacturers, activewear brands and digital workout platforms. Investors track these stocks to gain exposure to consumer health trends, recurring membership or subscription revenues and potential growth driven by rising interest in personal well-being. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

