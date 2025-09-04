Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,949 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Five Below by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,141,000 after purchasing an additional 104,883 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $150.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.09. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $154.30.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,080. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $119,763.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,309.78. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,518 shares of company stock worth $1,261,787 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.56.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

