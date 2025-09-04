Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.64 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.08). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 155 ($2.08), with a volume of 49,868 shares trading hands.

Focusrite Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 163.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 164.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.98. The company has a market capitalization of £90.93 million, a PE ratio of 4,562.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

About Focusrite

Focusrite plc is a global music and audio products group that develops and markets proprietary hardware and software products. Used by audio professionals and amateur musicians alike, our solutions facilitate the high-quality production of recorded and live sound.

We are a rapidly growing group of innovative, market-leading brands, operating across two divisions.

Our Content Creation division is focussed on supporting our customers throughout their music-making journey, by removing barriers to creativity and delivering everything they need to make music.

