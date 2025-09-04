Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 25,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $26.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 250.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on BEN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research cut Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

