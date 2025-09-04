FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,062 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $34,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 52.8% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.95. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.5%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.21%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

