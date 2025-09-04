Genuit Group’s (GEN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 505 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuit Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 450 to GBX 490 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 507.

Shares of LON GEN opened at GBX 344.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £856.30 million, a PE ratio of 2,590.23, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10. Genuit Group has a 1-year low of GBX 301 and a 1-year high of GBX 513. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 379.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 375.63.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported GBX 11.60 EPS for the quarter. Genuit Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Research analysts predict that Genuit Group will post 27.6836158 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

