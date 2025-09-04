Gregory Brown Sells 25,000 Shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.30, for a total transaction of $11,807,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,167,872.80. The trade was a 34.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $474.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.27. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $388.90 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 289.5% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

