HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.40 price target on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Performance

FURY opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fury Gold Mines stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 590.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Fury Gold Mines worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

