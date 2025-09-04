HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RZLT. Wall Street Zen lowered Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Rezolute stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $629.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.03. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $7.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44.

In other news, Director Young-Jin Kim purchased 1,230,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $3,999,999.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,423,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,376,004.50. The trade was a 17.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 1,241,345 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,196 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RZLT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 24.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,034,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,385 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the second quarter worth approximately $7,766,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 201.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,834 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Rezolute by 2,817.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,089,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 1,052,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Rezolute by 56.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,886,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,041,234 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

