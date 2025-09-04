Head-To-Head Contrast: Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) vs. Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) and Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Lazard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -33.68% N/A -34.08% Lazard 9.96% 34.33% 5.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Lazard”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $59.53 million 0.32 -$19.78 million N/A N/A Lazard $3.05 billion 2.03 $279.91 million $2.90 18.90

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation.

Volatility & Risk

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazard has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Lazard shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Lazard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Greenidge Generation and Lazard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lazard 2 3 3 0 2.13

Lazard has a consensus price target of $52.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.51%. Given Lazard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lazard is more favorable than Greenidge Generation.

Summary

Lazard beats Greenidge Generation on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate capacity power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services. This segment offers its services to corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients to various industry areas, including consumers, financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, power and energy/infrastructure, real estate, technology, telecommunication, and media and entertainment. The Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions; investment and wealth management services in equity and fixed income strategies; asset allocation strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard, Inc. was incorporated in 1848 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

