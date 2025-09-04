Head to Head Contrast: KBR (NYSE:KBR) and WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS)

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) and WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares KBR and WANG & LEE GROUP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBR 4.52% 33.65% 7.33% WANG & LEE GROUP N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for KBR and WANG & LEE GROUP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBR 0 5 4 0 2.44 WANG & LEE GROUP 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

KBR currently has a consensus target price of $62.78, indicating a potential upside of 25.81%. Given KBR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KBR is more favorable than WANG & LEE GROUP.

KBR has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WANG & LEE GROUP has a beta of 3.87, suggesting that its share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KBR and WANG & LEE GROUP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBR $7.74 billion 0.83 $375.00 million $2.76 18.08 WANG & LEE GROUP $3.95 million 0.18 -$2.54 million N/A N/A

KBR has higher revenue and earnings than WANG & LEE GROUP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of KBR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of WANG & LEE GROUP shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of KBR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KBR beats WANG & LEE GROUP on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KBR

KBR, Inc. provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its services cover research and development, advanced prototyping, acquisition support, systems engineering, cyber analytics, space domain awareness, test and evaluation, systems integration and program management, global supply chain management, and operations readiness and support, as well as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services. This segment also provides various professional advisory services to the defense, renewable energy, and critical infrastructure sectors. The Sustainable Technology Solutions segment operates portfolio of various proprietary process technologies for ammonia/syngas, chemical/petrochemicals, clean refining, and circular process/circular economy solutions. This segment also provides synergistic services, including advisory and consulting focused on broad-based energy transition and net-zero carbon emission solutions; high-end engineering, design and program management centered around decarbonization, energy efficiency, environmental impact and asset optimization; and digitally-enabled operating and monitoring solutions. KBR, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

Wang & Lee Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the installation of electrical and mechanical systems, it includes low voltage electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire service systems, water supply and sewage disposal system installation and fitting out for the public and private sectors. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

