Head-To-Head Survey: Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) vs. High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and High Tide”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viemed Healthcare $224.26 million 1.18 $11.27 million $0.34 20.00 High Tide $381.22 million 0.69 -$3.19 million ($0.08) -40.75

Analyst Recommendations

Viemed Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than High Tide. High Tide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viemed Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Viemed Healthcare and High Tide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viemed Healthcare 0 0 0 0 0.00 High Tide 0 0 2 0 3.00

High Tide has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 45.71%. Given High Tide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe High Tide is more favorable than Viemed Healthcare.

Risk and Volatility

Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, High Tide has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of High Tide shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of High Tide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viemed Healthcare 5.80% 10.38% 7.88% High Tide -1.71% -6.45% -3.93%

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats High Tide on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viemed Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD. The company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines (PAP), durable medical equipment, percussion vests, oxygen concentrators, and other medical equipment; and sells and rents HME devices. In addition, it provides neuromuscular care and oxygen therapy services; and sleep apnea management provides sleep solutions and/or equipment, such as PAP, automatic continuous positive airway pressure, and bi-level positive airway pressure machines. Further, the company offers in home sleep apnea testing services, as well as healthcare staffing and recruitment services. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About High Tide

(Get Free Report)

High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories. Further, it sells its products through online sales via e-commerce platform. The company offers its products under the Daily High Club, DankStop, FABCBD, GC, Nuleaf, Smoke Cartel, and Blessed CBD brands. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.