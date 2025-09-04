Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2025

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFGFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Hilton Food Group Price Performance

Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 687 on Wednesday. Hilton Food Group has a 52-week low of GBX 659 and a 52-week high of GBX 987. The firm has a market capitalization of £617.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,586.61, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 846.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 858.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFGGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Food Group will post 62.3340321 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.