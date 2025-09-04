Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Hilton Food Group Price Performance

Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 687 on Wednesday. Hilton Food Group has a 52-week low of GBX 659 and a 52-week high of GBX 987. The firm has a market capitalization of £617.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,586.61, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 846.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 858.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Food Group will post 62.3340321 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

