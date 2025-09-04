Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,873.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 40,131 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $129.62 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.24 and a 1-year high of $136.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.64.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

