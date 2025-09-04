Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Associated Banc-Corp $ASB

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,146 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 385.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 111,480.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $354,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,850.72. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ASB opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.18.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

