Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. $BV

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter worth about $1,321,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). BrightView had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $708.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on BrightView from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BrightView from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightView presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.98.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $167,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,533,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,076,971.20. This represents a 35.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amanda Marie Orders sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $1,034,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,446 shares in the company, valued at $568,231.88. The trade was a 64.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

