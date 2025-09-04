Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 4,243 Shares of PagerDuty $PD

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 907,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 24,777 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of PD opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research upgraded PagerDuty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. TD Securities decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

