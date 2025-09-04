Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in Gladstone Land Corporation $LAND

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Gladstone Land by 73.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Gladstone Land by 1,565.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Finally, Adero Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of LAND stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $325.35 million, a P/E ratio of -20.43, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.15. Gladstone Land Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently -127.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LAND

Gladstone Land Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.