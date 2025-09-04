Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in Ooma, Inc. $OOMA

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ooma were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ooma by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ooma by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ooma by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 75,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 43,776 shares during the period. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $356.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.62 and a beta of 1.30. Ooma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.
