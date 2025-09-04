Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in Ooma, Inc. $OOMA

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ooma were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ooma by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ooma by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ooma by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 75,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 43,776 shares during the period. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $356.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.62 and a beta of 1.30. Ooma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 10,727 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $139,236.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,236,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,056,221.06. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Namrata Sabharwal sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $120,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 65,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,737.10. This represents a 12.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,329 shares of company stock worth $556,082 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

