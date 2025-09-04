Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Park National Co. $PRK

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 199.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 11.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 801.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 10.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRK. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Park National in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

Park National Stock Performance

Shares of PRK stock opened at $170.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.40. Park National Co. has a one year low of $137.97 and a one year high of $207.99.

Park National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Park National Profile

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.