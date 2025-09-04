Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $324,000 Stake in Spire Inc. $SR

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,022,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 229,662 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at $73,254,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at $69,889,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 845,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,358,000 after purchasing an additional 97,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 836,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,741,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR opened at $74.89 on Thursday. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

