Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. $OSUR

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 140,805 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Stock Down 6.5%

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $229.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OSUR. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

