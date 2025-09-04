Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Chewy $CHWY

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 150.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 104.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Chewy by 26.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Chewy by 225.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $1,250,000,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $151,670.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,567.93. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock worth $1,252,444,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Chewy Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.65. Chewy has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%.Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

