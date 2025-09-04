Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Position in Altimmune, Inc. $ALT

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Altimmune by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 224,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Altimmune by 196.0% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 25,295 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Altimmune by 20.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Altimmune by 3.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ALT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altimmune to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Altimmune Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 20.44 and a quick ratio of 20.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.18. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 62.63% and a negative net margin of 438,730.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune Profile

(Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

