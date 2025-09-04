Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,084,000 after purchasing an additional 956,177 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 25.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,331,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,252 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,702,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 238,067 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 17.6% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,734,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 408,833 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,632,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 148,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYX stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. NCR Voyix Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.13 million. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 38.86%.NCR Voyix’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VYX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on NCR Voyix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

