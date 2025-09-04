Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. $NUVB

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,436 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 347,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 122,187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,475,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,874 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 57,310 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Stock Up 7.0%

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.36. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Nuvation Bio had a negative return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1,413.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Nuvation Bio from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Nuvation Bio Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

