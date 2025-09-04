Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 10,090 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. $NBTB

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,090 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $88,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 28.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 68.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.60. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. Nasca sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $851,162.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,952.20. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBTB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.