Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 12,901 Shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF $JACK

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,901 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 505.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 59,144 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $17.97 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The company has a market cap of $339.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19.

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.14). Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $332.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

