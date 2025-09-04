Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 143,132 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 143,132 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,671,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,970,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,057,000 after buying an additional 381,210 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 67,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 253,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 253,438 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 439,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after buying an additional 167,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $49.54.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.66%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.
About Artisan Partners Asset Management
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.
