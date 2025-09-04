Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,965 Shares of Belden Inc $BDC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Belden by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Belden by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Belden by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 157,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Up 0.3%

BDC stock opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.30. Belden Inc has a 1-year low of $83.18 and a 1-year high of $133.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.51.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Belden had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $671.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Belden has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belden news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 7,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $934,190.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,802.74. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BDC. Benchmark boosted their target price on Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

About Belden

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Further Reading

