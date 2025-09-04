Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 22,359 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 87.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,359 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 12.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in UFP Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,874,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in UFP Industries by 228.3% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 18.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 321,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after buying an additional 50,762 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $98.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.16. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $141.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.01.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

