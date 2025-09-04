Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 38,355 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,355 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,309,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,855,000 after purchasing an additional 72,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

