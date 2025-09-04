Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,876 Shares of Banner Corporation $BANR

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BANR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Banner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Banner by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Banner by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Banner by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BANR opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.85. Banner Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $78.05.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.96 million. Banner had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banner Corporation will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BANR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Banner from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

