Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,565 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited $WNS

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. William Blair lowered WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Baird R W lowered WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barrington Research lowered WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.50 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

WNS Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of WNS opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. WNS has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $75.58.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.13 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 12.11%.WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.