Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 640 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 832,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,137,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.51.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $160.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.75. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $189.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $406,618.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $424,602.24. This trade represents a 48.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total value of $106,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,512.54. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,953 shares of company stock worth $5,359,758. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile



BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

