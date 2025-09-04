Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 7,995 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 38.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 187,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alamos Gold by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 432,641 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,549,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,011,000 after acquiring an additional 51,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $32.10 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $438.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGI. Stifel Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

