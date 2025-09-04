Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exelixis by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelixis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

Shares of EXEL opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.Exelixis’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

