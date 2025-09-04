Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.74.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.4%

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

HBAN stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 337,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 198,796 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 111,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 99,980.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

