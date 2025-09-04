Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN Stock Holdings Reduced by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Huron Consulting Group worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $137.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.43. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.58 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 6.60%.The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HURN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $50,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,942.03. This represents a 22.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $64,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,537.87. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,711 shares of company stock worth $624,066 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

