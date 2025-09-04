Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 390.23 ($5.25) and traded as high as GBX 392.08 ($5.27). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 389.50 ($5.24), with a volume of 3,802,784 shares changing hands.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of £789.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,911.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 390.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 370.61.

Get Impax Environmental Markets alerts:

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Impax Environmental Markets had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 691.26%.

About Impax Environmental Markets

The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. Investments are made predominantly in quoted companies which provide, utilise, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management (which includes sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.