Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total value of $4,591,031.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,321.08. This represents a 41.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $109,131.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,044.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,137 shares of company stock worth $4,700,163 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.40.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $127.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.23 and its 200-day moving average is $132.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

