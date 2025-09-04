Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and traded as high as $17.30. Inpex shares last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 33,938 shares changing hands.

Inpex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.