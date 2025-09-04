Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $974,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 107,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,819.24. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average is $53.87. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 24.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,800,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,139,000 after buying an additional 1,517,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,852,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,718,000 after buying an additional 85,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 77.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,186,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,083,000 after buying an additional 1,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,191,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,344,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,817,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,057,000 after buying an additional 97,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

