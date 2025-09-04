Insider Selling: Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Director Sells 40,777 Shares of Stock

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Hug sold 40,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $750,704.57. Following the sale, the director owned 3,654,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,275,442.08. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Hug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 14th, Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of Remitly Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $196,500.00.

Remitly Global Stock Performance

Shares of RELY opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.22 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remitly Global

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $411.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.59 million. Remitly Global had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.96%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Remitly Global by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,957,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,109,000 after acquiring an additional 306,099 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Remitly Global by 366.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,137,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Remitly Global by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,747,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,347,000 after acquiring an additional 129,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Remitly Global by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,442,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,609,000 after acquiring an additional 146,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Remitly Global by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,986,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RELY. Barclays upped their target price on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Remitly Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Remitly Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Remitly Global Company Profile

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

